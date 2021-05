Austin Riley has two multi-home run games in his career — and they both came within three days. Riley hit two each in Friday and Sunday wins over the Pirates. In Sunday’s 7-1 win, Riley hit two home runs off JT Brubaker. The first, in the first inning, travelled 404 feet. The second, in the third inning, travelled 394 feet. Both homers came with two outs. Riley is batting a major-league best .400 (20-for-50) with two outs this season. His .508 on-base percentage with two outs also leads all of baseball.