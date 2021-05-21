Construction to start on 20 townhouses in Hanover Park

• NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Township of Northfield, Cook County, Illinois, pursuant 50 ILCS 330/3, has authorized the display of the tentative Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budgets for the Township and Road District during the May 5, 2021 Regular Board Meeting. Said budgets include estimated revenues and expenditures for the: General Town Fund, General Assistance Fund, Road and Bridge Fund, Road Improvement Fund, and Special Police District Fund. A copy said budgets are on file and available for inspection by appointment only for any interested party in the office of the Township Clerk, Township of Northfield, 2550 Waukegan Road, Suite 100 (West Entrance), Glenview, Illinois 60025, weekdays, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Electronic copies of said Budgets will also be available for inspection at twp.northfield.il.us.