The new Apple accessibility features will offer people with disabilities innovative ways to interact with Apple products. The software updates will improve user functionality for Apple Watches, iPhones, and iPads. Apple Watches will get the Assistive Touch feature, which allows users to access the UI through hand and wrist gestures as well as movement. iPads are receiving an intuitive eye-tracking system that allows users to control their tablets through third-party software. Both iPads and iPhones will have voiceover descriptions for photos as well as hearing aid support. Additionally, Apple devices will be able to play different background tones like white noise or soothing ocean sounds.