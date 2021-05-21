House Tally Of Radio Royalty Opponents Grows To 124.
Broadcasters are a dozen steps closer to the needed 218 allies in Congress. That is the number needed to have a majority to block any legislation that would change copyright law and allow a performance royalty to be charged for radio airplay. The list of House members has grown by 12 more this week following the NAB State Leadership Conference lobbying blitz. It brings the total number of House members opposing a radio royalty to 124.www.insideradio.com