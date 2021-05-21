newsbreak-logo
Augusta, GA

State authorities arrest Montgomery County murder suspect in Augusta

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State authorities detained and charged a man in Augusta today in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Montgomery County. The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 35-year-old Ta’Lawrence Terraine Vickers, aka “Saga,” of Atlanta. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation previously secured arrest warrants for Vickers relating to the murder of Zacheriah Douglas Wright.

www.wrdw.com
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Arrest made in Thursday's double homicide at Magnolia Courts Apartments

A man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of two woman at an Augusta apartment complex. Tyler Prather, 21, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Prather is accused in the shooting deaths of of shooting and killing Tishaa Moulton, 26, and Latoya Oglesby, 40, in a double homicide at Magnolia Courts Apartments on Telfair Street.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Augusta man takes plea in domestic violence attack with hammer

An Augusta man who attacked the mother of his children with a hammer after a failed attempt at strangling her was sentenced Monday to 65 years in prison. Eldra D. McCloud, 35, had been set for trial Monday in Richmond County Superior Court but opted to enter a plea to all charges filed in connection with the Dec. 11, 2018, assault on a woman with whom he had been in a relationship for over a decade, and a later vehicle crash in which two others were injured.
Richmond County, GAWRDW-TV

Man wanted for questioning in relation to child molestation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question Trey’Von Grandison about a child molestation incident that happened on Sunday. They say Grandison was last seen driving a black GMX Envoy with an unknown Georgia tag. They say he frequents the Stevens Creek Road area. If...
Richmond County, GAwfxg.com

Subject wanted for questioning in reference to a burglary

RICHMOND COUNTY (WFXG) - A subject is wanted for questioning in reference to a burglary, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the burglary occurred Friday, May 15, at the Navy Federal Credit Union on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway. Investigators are requesting the public's assistance in identifying...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Person wanted for questioning in reference to Augusta bank burglary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person in reference to a burglary that happened Saturday at the Navy Federal Credit Union on 232 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway. They say they are just looking to question the person pictured in the photo below.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting involving four female victims Thursday evening in an apartment at 201 E. Telfair St. Two of them died: Tishaa Moulton, 26, and Latoya Oglesby, 40. Both lived in the apartment complex, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

String of violence across the two-state region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people dead, eight people shot, and one person stabbed all in 12 hours. These police lights were a common site in neighborhoods from Augusta to Aiken. Yesterday alone there were four shootings and a stabbing in the two counties. The timeline shows you just how...
Richmond County, GAwfxg.com

12-year-old missing from Hephzibah

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old. Tameia Caroline Houston was last seen just before 8 a.m. on May 14 leaving her home on the 1100 block of Fox Den Rd. in Hephzibah. Tameia was last seen wearing a pink sweater, blue jeans, and carrying a bag. She's described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall and around 129 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Missing 12-year-old in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing 12-year-old Tameia Caroline Houston last seen at 7:55 a.m. leaving her residence on the 1100 block of Fox Den Road. Tameia Houston was last seen wearing a pink sweater, blue jeans, and carrying a bag. Houston is 5′3, 129...
Richmond County, GAwfxg.com

Richmond County deputy talks about life behind the badge

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It may be easy to think police officers only respond to make an arrest when a crime has happened. One Augusta deputy wants to change that perception. As we continue to honor our heroes for National Police Week, today I spoke to one local Richmond County Deputy who has a few stories to tell; if you just take a moment and listen, you will find that behind the badge Sheriff's Deputy Tasha Hurst and other members of law enforcement are people, too.
Augusta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Augusta shootings leave 2 dead, 5 injured

Three shootings Thursday in Augusta have left two women dead and five others injured. Police responded to the first shooting, as reported by WRDW, about 3 p.m. in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road. Two women had been shot — one in her leg and the other in her arm — and were taken to a local hospital. Neither injury, police said, was life-threatening, and a suspect was taken into custody at the scene.