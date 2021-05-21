State authorities arrest Montgomery County murder suspect in Augusta

An Augusta man who attacked the mother of his children with a hammer after a failed attempt at strangling her was sentenced Monday to 65 years in prison. Eldra D. McCloud, 35, had been set for trial Monday in Richmond County Superior Court but opted to enter a plea to all charges filed in connection with the Dec. 11, 2018, assault on a woman with whom he had been in a relationship for over a decade, and a later vehicle crash in which two others were injured.