State authorities arrest Montgomery County murder suspect in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State authorities detained and charged a man in Augusta today in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Montgomery County. The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 35-year-old Ta’Lawrence Terraine Vickers, aka “Saga,” of Atlanta. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation previously secured arrest warrants for Vickers relating to the murder of Zacheriah Douglas Wright.www.wrdw.com