Members of the Biden administration have pushed forth a plan to extend temporary protected status to Haitians for an additional 18 months. The Department of Homeland Security first offered temporary protected status for Haitians in 2010 following a 7.0-magnitude earthquake. The decision to offer temporary protected status was extended several times throughout the Obama administration, but ended during the Trump administration in 2019. However, a barrage of lawsuits allowed the temporary protected status order to say in place. This time around, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas cited social unrest and human rights violations as reasons to extend temporary protected status to Haitian nationals.