newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Friday Town Hall Segment Two

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn top of potentially making you a convicted felon... Covert says there's the potential for a civil case against someone who fakes a card..

www.wgrz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Town Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Evansville, IN14news.com

EVSC hosting town hall Monday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC parents can give their opinions tonight. The corporation’s school board is hosting its annual town hall, where people can talk to board members and leaders about issues. That’s happening at the Technology and Innovation Center off Walnut Street at 5 p.m. The school board’s meeting...
Dedham, MAWicked Local

Take a look at Dedham's 'new' Town Hall

Visitors -- some of whom remembering when they were students at the one-time Ames School -- toured the Senior Center on the first floor, as well as the Select Board meeting room and other municipal offices on the second floor. The Senior Center space includes a community room with a...
Stanislaus County, CAescalontimes.com

Harder Hosting Telephone Town Hall On May 24

Constituents of Representative Josh Harder (CA-10) will have the opportunity to call in and talk to the Congressman on Monday, May 24. Harder announced he will be hosting a telephone town hall on Monday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time. He will be joined by Stanislaus County Public Health Officer Dr. Julie Vaishampayan. This is Rep. Harder’s 11th telephone town hall during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mashpee, MAcapenews.net

Mashpee Town Hall To Reopen To The Public June 1

The Mashpee Town Hall is slated to reopen on June 1 after being closed to the public for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Town Manager Rodney C. Collins said the Mashpee Board of Selectmen will discuss the reopening during its meeting on Monday, May 24. “The...
MinoritiesGrand Haven Tribune

Town hall meeting to focus on racism and police

The Momentum Center is continuing its current town hall series with its latest topic, Racism and the Justice System: Local Law Enforcement. The meeting will be held virtually Monday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m.
Celina, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Celina to host Tuesday town hall meeting

On Tuesday, Celina residents will get to hear from city officials at the city’s first town hall meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic’s establishment in Texas. City Manager Jason Laumer said the event will include presenting the city’s Life Connected Award to two people. “The Life Connected Award is supposed to...
Guilderland, NYtownofguilderland.org

Guilderland Town Hall and Town Facilities to Reopen to Public beginning May 24th.

Guilderland Town Hall and Town Facilities will reopen to the public beginning Monday, May 24th. Town Hall will be open to the public during the hours of 9:00am-4:30pm, Monday through Friday, except holidays. Face masks are required for anyone who is not fully vaccinated when entering Town Hall and Town Facilities. Upon your arrival at Town Hall, you will be asked to check in at the reception desk to identify your destination in the building.
Miami-dade County, FLsouthdadenewsleader.com

Chambliss holds town hall to connect with community

Last week, Rep. Kevin Chambliss of FL District 117 held his first town hall in his Homestead Office at 43 N Krome Ave. The town hall enabled constituents to attend in person, or view it on Facebook Live, and Zoom. Along with constituents who attended in person, Mayor Otis Wallace...
Plainville, MASun Chronicle

Plainville Town Hall reopening this week

PLAINVILLE -- Town Hall that has been closed to the public for months because of the pandemic is set to reopen this week. The building at 190 South St. will have limited hours, open only in the mornings, however,. The schedule is Monday, closed to the public but available by...
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

District 2 town hall meeting on May 27

Cobb DOT and District 2 Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson will hold a town hall on the Comprehensive Transportation Plan on May 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at East Cobb Park. Support Local Journalism. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us...
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

Let’s Use the Old Town Hall

The old town hall on Rt. 6 Watertown is “up for sale.” My vision: Why couldn’t it be used and added to our town green located on the corner of Main Street and Rt. 6 that is quite small?. There are enough taxpayer dollars to do this. There is a...
Congress & CourtsDuncan Banner

Cole announces upcoming telephone town hall

Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) announced he will host a constituent telephone town hall next week to provide an update on legislative news and updates from the last several weeks in Congress. “After several busy weeks in Congress, I wanted to provide an easy way for constituents to hear from me...
Wilton, NHledgertranscript.com

Town begins steps to reopen town hall

Starting June 1, the Wilton Town Hall and town clerk and tax collector’s offices will be open by appointment. This is the first step in a phased reopening plan agreed upon by the board and town clerk this week. Starting June 1, the clerk and tax collector’s office, as well...
Politicslakechelannow.com

Online Town Hall Scheduled with Representatives Steele and Goehner

Friends and Neighbors: I’d like to invite you to a 12th District Virtual Town Hall Meeting I’m hosting with Rep. Keith Goehner on Thursday, May 27. The online event will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 7 p.m. We’ll share our views on the recent 2021 legislative session, discuss 12th District issues, and answer your questions.
Texas StateVictoria Advocate

Victoria County Town Hall

"I am a North Texas native with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Texas State University. I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."
PoliticsMethow Valley News

Virtual 12th District town hall scheduled

The 12th Legislative District’s two state representatives, Keith Goehner (R-Dryden) and Mike Steele (R-Chelan), will host a virtual town hall meeting starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday (May 27). The lawmakers will provide a review of the 2021 legislative session and answer questions from constituents. The meeting will be conducted using the Zoom platform. Those who would like to take part in the hour-long event must pre-register, at https://tinyurl.com/6n6d3557, https://mikesteele.houserepublicans.wa.gov, or https://keithgoehner.houserepublicans.wa.gov. Constituents can submit questions in advance. The conference can accommodate up to500 attendees.
Bourne, MAcapenews.net

Mr. Schiavi Talks Bourne Town Hall Reopening

Bourne Town Hall’s reopening to the public is now expected to take place sometime after Memorial Day weekend. While the building may open, there will be significant changes put in place by which visitors will have to abide. Bourne Town Administrator Anthony E. Schiavi addressed the reopening of town hall...
Wilton, CThamlethub.com

Town of Wilton Update on Masking, Access to Town Hall and Annex on June 1

Last night, the Governor issued Executive Order 12, which became effective immediately. The following are excerpts from the order:. “any person while indoors in a public place who does not maintain a safe social distance of approximately six feet from every other person and who is not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 shall cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face covering. A person shall be considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the final recommended dose of a vaccine approved for use against COVID-19 by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or as otherwise defined by the Centers for Disease Control. In addition, all persons shall use masks or cloth face coverings in any taxi, car, livery, ride-sharing or similar service, commercial aircraft, or any means of mass public transit, or while within any airport, bus or train station, enclosed transit stop or waiting area, homeless shelter or correctional facility.”
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Representative Giddings to hold Town Hall Meeting in Orofino

The public is invited to join the Clearwater County Republican Central Committee at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 24 at the Ponderosa Banquet Room for a friendly question and answer Town Hall Meeting with District 7 Representative Priscilla Giddings. Catch up on the highlights and observations from the 2021 Legislative...
Kerr County, TXhccommunityjournal.com

CP Town Hall debates area developments

About 60 people attended a Center Point Town Hall on two proposed housing developments, including Center Point Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charles Holt, who was collecting supporting signatures for the campaign to create a new Emergency Services District to support the CPVFD with tax funds. Kerr County Commissioner Tom Moser...