Rabe Tries: Plant Based Chick’n Pot Pie. ‘Smells Like A Wet Sock’ (VIDEO)

Great Lakes Pot Pies is holding a one year anniversary celebration. It's happening on Wednesday, May 19th from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm. For more info head to https://greatlakespotpies.com/ Here is the recipe for their Cinnamon Sugar Pie Chips Pie Dough Recipe: • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, chilled • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling out dough • 1 teaspoon salt • 1 teaspoon sugar • 1/4 to 1/2 cup ice water Cinnamon Sugar: • 1/4 cup cinnamon - Adjust to taste • 1 cup sugar Directions: Step 1 Cut each stick of butter into 8 pieces, and refrigerate until needed. Place the flour, salt, and sugar in a large mixing bowl, and mix to combine. Step 2 Add the chilled butter. Using a pastry blender, incorporate the butter into the flour mixture; the mixture should resemble coarse meal with small pieces of butter, the size of small peas, remaining visible. Step 3 Drizzle 2 tablespoons ice water over the flour-butter mixture, and blend. Repeat with an additional 2 tablespoons water. At this point, you may have to add more water: When a handful of dough squeezed together just holds its shape, you've added enough; if the dough crumbles, continue incorporating water, 1 tablespoon at a time, checking the consistency after each additional tablespoon. Step 4 Turn the dough out onto a clean work surface. Divide into two equal pieces, and place on two separate sheets of plastic wrap. Flatten, and form two disks. Step 5 Lightly dust a clean, dry work surface with flour. Place the chilled dough in the center of the work surface, and dust the dough as well as the rolling pin with flour. Position the rolling pin on the center of the disk, and begin rolling the dough away from you. Give the disk a quarter turn, and roll again. Continue turning and rolling until you have an even 1/8-inch thickness. Turning the dough as you roll will prevent it from sticking to the work surface. A dry pastry brush is handy to remove any excess flour during and after the rolling process. Step 6 Mix cinnamon with sugar. Step 7 Place parchment paper on baking tray. Sprinkle some cinnamon/sugar mixture on parchment paper. Lay rolled out dough on top of cinnamon/sugar. Brush top of dough with eggwash. Sprinkle with cinnamon/sugar, to taste. Step 8 Using a pizza cutter or knife, cut squares. Step 9 Bake at 375°F for about 12 minutes.