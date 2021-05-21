newsbreak-logo
Rabe Tries: Plant Based Chick'n Pot Pie. 'Smells Like A Wet Sock' (VIDEO)

By James Rabe
Y-105FM
 3 days ago
I think the biggest problem with a meat-less version of a chicken pot pie is it tastes like the idea of a chicken pot pie. Yeah, that's it exactly. It tastes like the idea of a chicken pot pie. And wet socks. To be fair, the aroma is where the...

Rochester, MN
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

