newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Chapter 313 corporate incentives likely to be extended in Texas but not expanded

By Kathryn Hardison
Posted by 
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chapter 313 of the state tax code has been used by companies from Freeport LNG to Samsung to Caterpillar to get breaks on school property taxes. But the program is due to expire at the end of 2022 unless the legislature acts. Click through for the latest.

www.bizjournals.com
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
547
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Freeport, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Code#Caterpillar#Tax Incentives#Corporate Tax#Freeport Lng#School Property Taxes#Breaks#Chapter 313
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Samsung
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Bizspotlight

AUSTIN, TX - May 20, 2021 - For far too long, utility companies have had to rely on too many software programs to help them with basic functions such as maintaining customer data, creating a customer portal for account management and bill payment, coordinating service orders, and supporting departmental functions just to name a few. This time-consuming, convoluted, costly platform management system is all about to change… AIQUEOUS has just launched ECOiQ, an API-based solution across all your systems that gives you access to all your relevant data quickly, accurately, and keeps you on budget. It not only streamlines operations but also allows you to standardize processes, relay information to your customers and partners, and create useful reports. Do you know your utility company's ECOiQ? “ECOiQ” refers to how many different data feeds your utility company is connecting to partner with their customers to be more sustainable. The more relevant data a utility company is connecting to better engage with their customers, the “higher” their ECOiQ. Please join us on June 8, 2021 at 12 pm Central for a webinar on ECOiQ’s features presented by AIQUEOUS Founder and CEO Jonathan Kleinman *Space is Limited and priority will be given to Utility employees and partners.* Jonathan will show how ECOiQ works in connection with POWERPATH or WaterWays, making it easier for utilities to provide comprehensive information to customers, and also allowing customers to easily verify eligibility for programs, submit rebate applications and more. We look forward to seeing you there! ABOUT AIQUEOUS Since 2015, AIQUEOUS has provided our Salesforce-based program management platform to utilities, implementation contractors and other organizations active in the energy and water sectors. Our mission is to amplify the positive impact that our clients have on their communities, and our vision is to be the platform of choice for the “utility of the future” – those utilities that redefine their business models, focus on customer engagement, and deliver reliable, resilient and sustainable resources. AIQUEOUS’ industry expertise is grounded in side-by-side experience working with utilities on their customer programs – designing programs, managing program implementation teams, helping utility clients comply with regulations, and working directly with utility customers in the delivery of utility programs and services. AIQUEOUS took this experience and effectively translated strategies and solutions into a software platform for energy and water utilities. To learn more about AIQUEOUS, visit our website: www.AIQUEOUS.com.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Austin drops mask mandate for all

Even for the unvaccinated, Austin officials no longer mandate that masks be worn in businesses and elsewhere — though companies can continue that policy if they choose. Austin Public Health made the announcement May 21. Here is some of what health officials sent out:. • Resume normal activities without a...
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Austin dishes out more than $2M to longtime local businesses

More than 100 local businesses have received $2.18 million from the city of Austin in pandemic recovery assistance. The money came from the first phase of the $5 million Austin Legacy Business Relief Grant program, part of the wider Save Austin's Vital Economic Sectors Act that was crafted to provide $15 million in pandemic assistance to local businesses. There are two phases to the legacy business program, and businesses awarded additional grants will be notified later this month, according to a May 19 announcement.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Telehealth startup Wheel raises $50M series B

In April 2020, Austin-based startup Wheel responded to the Covid-19 pandemic by adding staff to meet the growing need for telehealth services. The company, which had 22 employees in early April, now employs around 80 people across the country. On May 19, Wheel announced a $50 million series B round led by Lightspeed Ventures and an ambitious plan to double its headcount again by the end of the 2021. Also participating in the $50 million series B were existing investors CRV, Silverton Partners, Tusk Venture Partners and J.P. Morgan, along with new investor Future Shape.