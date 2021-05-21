Eight Documentary-Style Horror Films to Pair with ‘Howard’s Mill’

"It's as if Mount Rushmore fell down…" An official trailer has debuted for a documentary titled City of Ali, focusing on the champ's hometown and connection to the place. Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. was born in 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky, and spent most of his youth there learning how to box in his teens. He later went on to win six Kentucky Golden Gloves titles before becoming the world famous boxer known as Muhammad Ali. City of Ali details how the death of Muhammad Ali brought the people of his Kentucky hometown – and the world – together for one week. Over 100,000 people lined the streets during his funeral procession in 2016, connected in celebration on his amazing life. There's also behind-the-scenes accounts of this unprecedented celebration of one man's legacy, from those who planned the event. We also hear thoughtful reflections from many others who gathered that week, asking "How do you say good-bye to The Greatest?" This seems like it should've been released years ago closer to his passing in 2016, but it is finally ready for everyone to watch.