newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eland, WI

Richard F. Onesti

By Editorial Columns
newmedia-wi.com
 1 day ago

Richard F. Onesti, 71, of Eland, died on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Richard was born Nov. 25, 1949, in Shawano, the son of Scivio and Loretta (Kranig) Onesti. On Nov. 15, 1969, Richard was united in marriage to Susan Szutkowski in Oshkosh. Richard taught English, composition...

newmedia-wi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Wittenberg, WI
City
Shawano, WI
City
Baraboo, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Wausau, WI
Obituaries
City
Loretta, WI
City
Eland, WI
City
Oshkosh, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspirus Wausau Hospital#Onesti Construction#Schulta Funeral Home#Rachel Monday#Science Fiction#Parker Monday#Clarkston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Wausau, WIWEAU-TV 13

Wausau nurse completes hike of Ice Age Trail

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Yolanda DeLoach knew when COVID-19 halted travel throughout the country that she wouldn’t be able to travel to hiking destinations like she was used to. That’s when she remembered that Wisconsin has one of only 11 National Scenic Trails in the country contained entirely in its borders.
Wausau, WIWSAW

Blood centers still experiencing donation shortages

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Blood Centers in Central Wisconsin are calling on people in the region to make a donation. Director of the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin, Emily Jolin, says the nationwide blood shortage is having an effect in northcentral Wisconsin. Jolin claims the summer is already a difficult time to get donations, but with the pandemic, they’ve had even less luck.
Shawano, WItchdailynews.com

Sarah M. Carlson

Sarah M. Carlson, age 17 of Shawano, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021 after dealing with numerous health issues over the past year. Sarah was born June 19, 2003 in Green Bay, the daughter of Dr. Michael and Angela (Schlosser) Carlson. She lived in Shawano her whole life, and was currently a senior at Shawano Community High School. Sarah was an honor student, set to graduate with the Class of 2021. She was looking forward to participating in a research project this summer, working to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. She was registered to begin classes at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the fall, majoring in health care. Sarah was currently employed at The Cottages in Shawano where she worked in the Memory Care Unit. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and art. She was an animal lover, and doted on her Sheltie puppy, Sammy. Sarah was a kind hearted, beautiful soul who loved her family and friends.
Shawano, WItchdailynews.com

Shawano Senior Passes Away

SHAWANO, WI- The Shawano School District is mourning the loss of a member of the Senior class. Sarah M. Carlson, age 17 of Shawano, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday after dealing with numerous health issues over the past year. Sarah was born June 19, 2003 in Green Bay, the daughter...