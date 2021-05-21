What's the Best Wood for Cricket or Baseball Bats?

I'd love to hear from BLH community on this topic, whether opinions or expertise. I enjoy baseball and boxing most of all. If you ever watch a major league game at eye level, the insane speed of everything is what jumps out at you. The field dimensions aren't much different from high school, but everything is so much faster. Everyone knows its hard to hit a 95 mph fastball, but the ball jumps off the bat so fast as well, and fielders have crazy quick reactions, for example. Pro baseball players are not always the biggest guys, the fastest guys, the most physically fit, but whether fielding or hitting, what they all seem to have is very quick pattern recognition and reaction.