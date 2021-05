United Airlines announced that customers are hitting the skies faster than expected – well before the peak of the summer travel season kicks off. The airline said that domestic leisure yields on tickets purchased since the beginning of the month for travel during the second quarter have "reached levels similar to 2019," according to a regulatory filing. Ticket yields refer to the process that allocates a certain number of seats per flight at a discounted rate, full fare, frequent flier miles and last-minute sales.