Detroit Pistons: It’s official, the Tank is over! Just win baby

Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 120-107 loss to the Miami Heat at Little Caesars Arena. THAT’S A WRAP – Whatever motivation Miami might have had ahead of entering the playoffs all but evaporated with Sunday afternoon’s Knicks win that meant the Heat couldn’t gain home-court advantage as the No. 4 seed with a win against the Pistons. So Miami’s lineup consisted of just two typical starters – Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro – against a Pistons team with just eight available players after recent injuries to Frank Jackson (ankle) and Deividas Sirvydis (calf), an illness for Sekou Doubouya and the absence of rookie Isaiah Stewart for personal reasons. But the Heat had one big advantage over the Pistons: a starting lineup with superb 3-point threats at three spots in Nemenja Bjelica, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro. The Heat jumped to a 32-13 lead after one quarter with the Pistons shooting 20 percent to Miami’s 68 percent with the Heat knocking down 6 of 9 triples in the quarter. Turnovers again were a problem for the Pistons. They committed 16 for 22 Miami points. By virtue of their loss, the Pistons finished with a 20-52 record to lock up the No. 2 position for the June 22 NBA draft lottery. The Pistons will have the same odds as the Houston Rockets, who finished with the worst record, for each of the top four picks: 14.0 percent for the No. 1 pick, 13.4 percent for No. 2, 12.7 percent for No. 3 and 12.0 percent for No. 4. The single most likely outcome for the Pistons is to land the No. 5 pick at 27.8 percent odds. There is a 20 percent chance of the Pistons falling to No. 6, but they could fall no lower than sixth. Had they won and fallen into a tie with Orlando and Oklahoma City, the Pistons could have fallen to eighth.