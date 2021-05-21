Myrtle V. James

Sarah M. Carlson, age 17 of Shawano, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021 after dealing with numerous health issues over the past year. Sarah was born June 19, 2003 in Green Bay, the daughter of Dr. Michael and Angela (Schlosser) Carlson. She lived in Shawano her whole life, and was currently a senior at Shawano Community High School. Sarah was an honor student, set to graduate with the Class of 2021. She was looking forward to participating in a research project this summer, working to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. She was registered to begin classes at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the fall, majoring in health care. Sarah was currently employed at The Cottages in Shawano where she worked in the Memory Care Unit. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and art. She was an animal lover, and doted on her Sheltie puppy, Sammy. Sarah was a kind hearted, beautiful soul who loved her family and friends.