APS employees get a bonus for working through pandemic

By Maggie Krajewski
KOAT 7
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Employees with Albuquerque Public Schools are getting a bonus this year for working through the pandemic. According to the district all full-time employees will get a one-time $1000 payment and part-time employees will get $500. The payments are set to go out at the end of June.

