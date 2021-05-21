ACTIVE CASES STABLE, 45% OF COUNTY NOW GIVEN AT LEAST 1 SHOT

Researchers are trying to better understand how COVID-19 spreads in health care environments. Texas A&M University School of Public Health professor and Director of the Program on Environment and Sustainability Virender Sharma, PhD, recently published an article on surface contamination and contact transmission of the novel coronavirus in the journal Environmental Chemistry Letters. Sharma and researchers from the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, analyzed studies conducted on viral shedding by COVID-19 patients, specifically how long the virus can survive on surfaces and the sequence of contact events that can spread the virus from one surface to another within health care settings.