newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheboygan County, WI

ACTIVE CASES STABLE, 45% OF COUNTY NOW GIVEN AT LEAST 1 SHOT

By Kevin Zimmermann
whbl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew cases of COVID-19 matched recoveries since Thursday as reported in the daily update by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health, and the active case count remained at 80 on Friday. 4 new cases were logged as 4 more persons recovered, and 13,787 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Sheboygan County since the start of the pandemic here in mid-March last year. Hospitalizations, which had reached a monthly high of 6 yesterday, declined by two today, with 4 persons now requiring treatment for their bout with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

whbl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Sheboygan County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Sheboygan County, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Population Health#Health Facilities#Covid#The Sheboygan County Dph#Paradigm Coffee And Music#The County Dph#Vaccine Hotline#Deaths#Treatment#Hospitals#Hospitalizations#Icu Beds#Recoveries#Individual Businesses#Survival#Ventilators#Mid March#Real World Studies#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Round Rock, TXtamhsc.edu

How COVID-19 spreads in health care settings

Researchers are trying to better understand how COVID-19 spreads in health care environments. Texas A&M University School of Public Health professor and Director of the Program on Environment and Sustainability Virender Sharma, PhD, recently published an article on surface contamination and contact transmission of the novel coronavirus in the journal Environmental Chemistry Letters. Sharma and researchers from the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, analyzed studies conducted on viral shedding by COVID-19 patients, specifically how long the virus can survive on surfaces and the sequence of contact events that can spread the virus from one surface to another within health care settings.
Calaveras County, CACalaveras Enterprise

Calaveras County Public Health reports additional COVID-19 death

An additional COVID-19-related death has been reported by Calaveras County Public Health, bringing countywide total deaths to 56. The deceased was a female between 80 and 85 years of age who succumbed to a COVID-19-related illness. “Our heartfelt condolences go to the family and loved ones of this individual during...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Masks still required at Beloit Health System

BELOIT—Due to an abundance of caution in protecting the health and safety of those most vulnerable, masking at all Beloit Health System (BHS) locations is required. In following the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) guidelines, masking in health care settings is recommended. “In an effort to safeguard those...
Russell County, KYlakercountry.com

Three active cases of COVID-19 in Russell County

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 2.61%. Deaths: We are sad to report 3 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 435 deaths resulting in a 1.94% mortality rate (about 1 in 52) among known cases. This compares with a 1.47% mortality rate at the state level and a 1.78% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.
Campbell County, WYGillette News Record

Active coronavirus count remains relatively stable over week

Despite fluctuations during the week, the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming remained relatively stable Monday at 460. A data correction by a Cheyenne health care provider last week pushed the number of active cases over 600 on Thursday, but by Monday afternoon, the number stood at 460, an increase of only nine from the previous week.
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

TDH releases final report in SCHD investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A final report has been released in an investigation that rocked the Shelby County Health Department. The Tennessee Department of Health released its final report after an investigation began in February into vaccine wastage at the county health department. A final report from CDC investigators was released earlier this year.
Russell County, KYlakercountry.com

Nearly 32.5 percent of RC residents have taken COVID vaccine

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department shows that nearly 32.5 percent of Russell County residents have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Data from the CDC shows that more than 5,400 Russell Countians are fully vaccinated against the virus. That includes about 62 percent of the population...
Randolph County, WVmybuckhannon.com

DHHR: More than 200 COVID-19 cases now active in Randolph County

Editor’s note: Due to changes in the DHHR dashboard, we are now reporting active cases rather than the total daily increase in cases. There will be no updates on weekends or holidays. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Tuesday that 5,341 cases of COVID-19 are currently...
Davie County, NCdaviecountync.gov

COVID-19 Update for May 24th

There are 51 active cases of COVID-19 in Davie County, three of which are currently hospitalized. Overall there have been 4,158 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davie County. In NC there are 998,701 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13,004 deaths. These posts are published twice a week. For questions about...
Monterey County, CAMonterey County Herald

60% of Monterey County eligible have at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot

SALINAS – The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses received by Monterey County service providers has increased substantially, the adjusted case rate is still stuck in the orange tier, and the percentage of residents 12 years of age and older receiving at least one dose is at 60%. But as the state moves to reopen by June 15, the health department stresses it is no time for county residents to let their guard down.
Manistee County, MImanisteenews.com

Munson Healthcare adopts new visitation policy

MANISTEE COUNTY — Due to declining COVID-19 cases, all Munson Healthcare hospitals are now allowing one visitor at a time, regardless of their vaccination status. Two visitors are allowed in certain situations, and their universal masking policy remains in place at all locations. The health system announced an adjustment to...
Arizona StatePosted by
KTAR News

Arizona reports 500 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths Tuesday

PHOENIX – Arizona public health officials on Tuesday reported 500 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths from COVID-19. The latest documented totals were 877,682 COVID-19 infections and 17,569 fatalities, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard also showed that 5,776,509 vaccine doses have been...
Whatcom County, WAwhatcomtalk.com

Whatcom County COVID-19 Vaccine Update: 5/25/21

We’ve passed some important milestones! More than half (50.65%) of all residents have started vaccination, which includes 61.5% of everyone 16 and older. We’re very close to hitting the governor’s 70% threshold for reopening!. Our fully-vaccinated data is also encouraging. More than half (51.14%) of everyone 16 and older and...
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 525 New COVID Cases, 12 Additional Deaths, 26K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Tuesday reported 525 new cases of coronavirus and 12 additional deaths, as well as more than 26,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours. According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, Tuesday's new cases bring the state to 741,053 since the pandemic began, with 13,149 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 417 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.
Mower County, MNmyaustinminnesota.com

Two additional COVID-19 cases recorded in Mower County Tuesday for cumulative total of 4,694

Mower County logged 4,567 confirmed and 127 probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday for a cumulative total of 4,694 since the onset of the pandemic, up two from Monday, according to statistics released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials stated that 42,530 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and over 586,900 people have been reported as no longer needing isolation.
Erie County, PAerienewsnow.com

Erie County Reports 14 New Coronavirus Cases, 872 Active Cases

14 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. Monday. Total cumulative cases of coronavirus in Erie County since March 2020 is 20,908 with 468 deaths reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS). There are currently 872 active cases in Erie...
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

County scrambles to reverse lagging vaccine rates before June 15 reopening

With businesses preparing to ditch the mask and open at full capacity on June 15, public health officials are hustling to get as many shots into arms as possible before then. Covid-19 rates have dramatically dropped over the past few months, but in the past few weeks unfortunately so have vaccination rates. While the County was administering over 450,000 doses a week at the beginning of April, weekly doses have now dropped to around 100,000.