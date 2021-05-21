newsbreak-logo
2 Overvalued Retail Stocks Wall Street Hates

By Samiksha Agarwal
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe retail industry has grown remarkably over the past year on the back of increasing demand for online shopping, and immersive experiences offered by digitally sophisticated retail stores. While most stocks in the sector are thriving, there are some significantly overvalued players that Wall Street analysts detest. Cases in point are Gap (GPS) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF).Their weak fundamentals do not justify their premium valuations. Hence, we think they should be avoided now.

#Abercrombie Fitch Co#Retail Industry#Retail Company#Overvalued Markets#Retail Investors#Growth Stocks#Global Stocks#Global Stock Markets#Stocknews#Spdr S P Retail Etf#Xrt#Spdr S P 500 Trust Etf#Gps#The Old Navy#Altamont Capital Partners#Powr#Moose Seagull#Anf#Ev#The Gap Inc
