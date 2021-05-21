How Joe Biden Became the Stay-Out-of-It President
President Joe Biden wanted to feel for himself the jolting torque delivered by the Ford F-150 Lightning electric motor. On May 18, as Biden's staff back in Washington frantically worked behind the scenes to push Israel and Hamas to nail down a ceasefire, the self-described "car guy" had kept his scheduled trip to Dearborn, Michigan to see Ford's electric truck plant and highlight the green technologies and manufacturing jobs that are part of his economic recovery effort.