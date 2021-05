Forget yearly laptop updates, these days you have to keep up with hardware upgrades at the risk of being outweighed by the competition. And so, even though it's barely been nine months since HP last released a ZBook device, it's quickly following up its Firefly models with a new range of work-oriented notebooks. Why the rush? Because a slew of laptops decked with Intel's new pro Core processors are inbound and HP isn't going to watch from the sidelines. Today, the company is unveiling the new ZBook G8 range of productivity-focused workstations featuring processing and hardware updates. There's also the familiar elements the line-up is known for: Bright, punchy displays and a plethora of ports.