Minorities

In The Fight For LGBTQ Rights, Lessons From The 1990s Culture Wars

By Audie Cornish
capeandislands.org
 4 days ago

FX's new documentary miniseries Pride focuses each of its six episodes on one decade in the fight for LGBTQ rights in America. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Yance Ford, directed the 1990s episode.

