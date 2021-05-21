In The Fight For LGBTQ Rights, Lessons From The 1990s Culture Wars

Are President Biden and nearly all Democrats, corporate honchos, college administrators and the entire Liberal Establishment, channeling their inner Professor Harold Hill? The fictional Mr. Hill was the con man who, in Mason Citian Meredith Willson’s "The Music Man," convinced the citizens of "River City" to squander their money on a fake boys band, to obviate the perceived danger of kids playing pool. “Ya got trouble, my friend; Trouble! Trouble! Trouble! Right here in River City – with a capital ‘T’!”, was Hill’s refrain, which worked – until it didn’t. Progressives now use the same con in their shamelessly bold attempts to convince Americans of blatant chicanery: