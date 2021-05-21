newsbreak-logo
As demand grows to cancel Tokyo Olympics, who has the power to call it off?

With the Tokyo Summer Olympics opening ceremony about 60 days away, calls to cancel the Games are getting louder. The 6,000-member Tokyo Medical Practitioners’ Association called for the Olympics to be canceled in a letter sent last week to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa, and Seiko Hashimoto, the head of the organizing committee. Much of Japan, including Tokyo and Osaka, is under a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

