Williams retaining hope of keeping Russell

With just one week separating the last race in Portugal and the next one at the Circuit de Catlunya, the 2021 Spanish GP, the Williams Racing Team has had very little time to regroup after the disappointment of Portugal. But even so both George Russell and Nicholas Latifi are looking forward to returning to a track that the team knows very well. Joining them will be Roy Nissany who will replace George in FP1. Hopefully this race will the team come away with a far better result compared to that seen at the last race.