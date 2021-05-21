newsbreak-logo
Motorsports

Williams retaining hope of keeping Russell

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliams have not given up hope of keeping George Russell for a fourth year and beyond “if he believes in our future”. Those are the words of Williams CEO Jost Capito, who is working with Russell for the first time this season having taken over the running of the team towards the start of 2021.

