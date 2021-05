Many of our purchases are now online. Groceries? Something we can order. Starbucks? Scan the app in-store. Even in situations where you may use a physical credit card - like checking out a retail store - there’s the option to simply use Apple Pay and sync your virtual wallet to the store’s processing system, meaning it’s way less of a hassle if you forget your credit card at home. The entire world seems to be moving everything to virtual, and as such, virtual credit cards are on the rise. They’re just like the credit card you have in your wallet, except they’re virtual - no physical card needed.