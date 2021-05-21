newsbreak-logo
Real Monarchs Host Austin Bold FC As Both Clubs Search For First Victory In 2021

By Tom Hackett, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Monarchs will hope to secure their first three points of the season this evening as they host Austin Bold FC with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. Thus far, the Monarchs have notched a draw on the road against San Antonio and a 2-0 loss in their home opener a week ago against LA Galaxy II. Whereas, Austin has suffered one defeat on the year in which they lost 3-1 to New Mexico United last weekend.

kslsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio Fc#Soccer#Home Turf#Utah#Salt Lake City#Zions Bank Stadium#Espn#La Galaxy Ii#New Mexico United#Ksl Tv#Salt Lake City#16 Year Old Jeff Dewnsup#Highlight
