Real Monarchs Host Austin Bold FC As Both Clubs Search For First Victory In 2021
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Monarchs will hope to secure their first three points of the season this evening as they host Austin Bold FC with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. Thus far, the Monarchs have notched a draw on the road against San Antonio and a 2-0 loss in their home opener a week ago against LA Galaxy II. Whereas, Austin has suffered one defeat on the year in which they lost 3-1 to New Mexico United last weekend.kslsports.com