Real Monarchs Host Austin Bold FC As Both Clubs Search For First Victory In 2021

Special thanks to Scott Omer & Cameron Livingston of Utah Man Podcast for speaking with me on the Quack 12 Podcast during our deep dive into the Utah Utes roster. Listen HERE. Utah surprised many observers when #7 QB Rising, the 4-star transfer from Texas who’d never played a snap of college ball, was the starter in Utah’s delayed opener against USC, beating out fellow transfer and longtime South Carolina starter Jake Bentley. Unfortunately Rising was injured in the first quarter of that game, and Bentley took over for most of the rest of the season. He was eventually benched by the second half of Utah’s final game, and in another surprise, walk-on Drew Lisk led the Utes to a comeback win over Wazzu.