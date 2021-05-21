Letter calls for reconsideration of Oregon Desert Plan
A letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland urges her to preserve 1.2 million acres of southeastern Oregon, including parts of the Owyhee Canyonlands and “Sagebrush Sea.”. The area was identified as having wilderness characteristics by the local resource advisory council and the Bureau of Land Management district office, in an update to the region’s Resource Management Plan. But in 2019, the Trump administration advanced a plan that didn’t protect any of the land.www.argusobserver.com