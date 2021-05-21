newsbreak-logo
South Windsor, CT

Family of missing South Windsor woman Jessica Edwards at police scene in East Hartford

By Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily members of Jessica Edwards of South Windsor, who has been missing for 12 days, joined police in an East Hartford neighborhood Friday afternoon. Police have not said whether any evidence linked to Edwards was found at the scene on Chipper Drive. But after speaking with police, one woman among a group of family members fell to the ground, covering her face. Later, Edwards’ mother and other relatives embraced in a group hug.

Missing Person: Jessica Edwards

Missing Person: Jessica Edwards

MISSING PERSON: SWPD is looking to locate Jessica Edwards, who was last seen 5/10/21 at 7AM and has been reported missing by her family. Jessica left her residence with an unknown person and called out of her clinical training at Hartford Hospital on Monday. She is approximately 5'3 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. If you have seen Jessica, please contact the South Windsor Police Department at 860-644-2551.