Family of missing South Windsor woman Jessica Edwards at police scene in East Hartford
Family members of Jessica Edwards of South Windsor, who has been missing for 12 days, joined police in an East Hartford neighborhood Friday afternoon. Police have not said whether any evidence linked to Edwards was found at the scene on Chipper Drive. But after speaking with police, one woman among a group of family members fell to the ground, covering her face. Later, Edwards' mother and other relatives embraced in a group hug.