The difference between heat exhaustion and heatstroke

The days of the week are like an extremely bad bag of pick 'n' mix. Each one turning out to be the experience of a new kind of tiredness: exhausted but unable to sleep, bone tired but wired, barely able to lift my head up, lazy but fine. I never know which it will be. Must I really be expected to make so many plans – booking restaurants and pubs in advance – while I am still, so often, wondering what the future holds? My best friend had a baby in January, I have only seen him once. He’s grown into a tiny person. Already too big for the clothes I have yet to give him. The world is speeding up; we had too much time and now there is barely any. There seems to be a particular kind of fatigue attached to planning, to obligations. One that has me wondering: am I burning the candle or do I have long COVID?