The difference between heat exhaustion and heatstroke

Imagine you are sitting in a cafe, enjoying a coffee sweetened with three or four packets of sugar — nothing fancy, just plain, white sugar. Then you notice that fitness trainer from your gym come in, order coffee, and grab some packets of "Sugar In The Raw." As you watch the trainer stir the bigger, browner sugar crystals into their coffee, you wonder if maybe they know something you don't about sugar. Is raw sugar healthier than white sugar? How does white sugar get so white, anyway? Is it treated with chemicals? If a sugar is raw, does that mean it's not processed at all? Raw sugar may be just fine for coffee, but can I substitute raw sugar for white sugar while baking?