The Washington Nationals notched two wins before facing the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night. Ahead of the series opener, and with the Nationals’ 12-12 record putting them atop a packed division, they activated right fielder Juan Soto and reliever Will Harris from the injured list. Soto, who was not in the lineup, will be available to pinch-hit. Harris, who hasn’t pitched this season because of right hand inflammation, will be available out of the bullpen.