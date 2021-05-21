I CAN AND I WILL: Perception allows blessings and grief trusting in God's ways

I was thinking about a parable from Matthew 25 Jesus shared regarding those giving an account to their Master upon His return. We will go to that passage in just a moment. I believe that the rapture, part one of the return of Christ, is imminent. We will, very soon, be standing before the One who redeemed us from the curse of sin. He loved us enough to take our sins upon His guiltless life on the cross. We will stand before the One to whom we will give an account. We will stand before Jesus. We will give an account to Him who is ready to judge the living and the dead (1 Peter 4:5), and that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth, and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father (Philippians 2:10).