Religion

I CAN AND I WILL: Perception allows blessings and grief trusting in God's ways

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wore a red plaid shirt the day I suffered a serious illness last year. I wore the same shirt a few months later after recovering, and a friend told me that he’d never wear that shirt again. He suggested it was unlucky. The difference is, when he sees that...

Christ
#God#Grief#Perception#Eternity#Time#Difficult Times#Weakness#Clothing#Cake
