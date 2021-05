MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting involving a Miami-Dade Police Department officer, that resulted in a man injured. According to investigators, on Friday, May 14, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to call of a theft in progress at a retail store within a mall at 8888 SW 136 Street Miami, Florida. As the officers arrived, they identified and approached a subject just outside the store exit. The subject produced what appeared to be a firearm and an officer discharged his weapon, striking the subject in the lower extremity.