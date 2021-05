Growing up, we were always at Disneyland. I’ve visited over ten times in my life, and it only gets better every time. I hear a lot of people who have never been say that it’s only fun when you’re a kid. Believe me, it’s not. Going as a kid is a blast of course, but as an adult you have full control over where you go and what you eat, and you can enjoy the amazing alcoholic beverages that Disney makes (responsibly)! With people getting their vaccines and the CDC advising that masks are no longer necessary for fully vaccinated people, it’s a great time to visit the park. Here’s all you need to know for a great trip!