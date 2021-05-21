The trauma of the children of Gaza

Ten women and eight children were among at least 26 people who were killed in a pre-dawn Israeli strike in Gaza City on Sunday morning, marking the single deadliest day since the recent surge in violence began. A further 50 people were injured. The Israeli government confirmed it had separately destroyed the home of a top Hamas leader in a targeted effort against Hamas leadership. On Saturday, Israeli strikes leveled the 12-story al-Jalaa Building, which housed Associated Press and Al-Jazeera and other media offices. The U.N. Security Council will hold a special session on Sunday to address how to de-escalate tensions in the region which have now killed at least 174 Palestinians, including 47 children. Eight Israelis have been killed since a new wave of violence triggered attacks from both sides. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday the attacks on Gaza will continue “as long necessary.”