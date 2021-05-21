As world marked Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On,' Detroit celebrated in album's birthplace
They dimmed the lights in Studio A. The small crowd hushed. And then came Marvin Gaye’s voice, solo in the hallowed room where it was put to tape half a century ago. You may have ventured countless times into the little studio that’s now part of the Motown Museum. But that solemn, sanctified moment Friday — the finale to a special tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of Gaye’s “What’s Going On” — was about as moving as a visit there can get: the isolated vocals from one of Motown’s most beloved works, reverberating amid the Snakepit’s familiar acoustics.www.freep.com