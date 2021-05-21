newsbreak-logo
Meghan King ‘Fully Supports’ Jim Edmonds’ Relationship With Kortnie After Messy Divorce

By Yana Grebenyuk
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Putting the children first! Meghan King shared her thoughts on a possible engagement between ex Jim Edmonds and his girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor — and she is all about looking at the upside of the situation.

“I would feel that stability for my children is what I care about the most. So any kind of long-term committed relationship that Jim is in, I fully, fully support because that’s absolutely the best for my children,” King, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her LULUSIMONSTUDIO x Meghan King Capsule Collection.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum went on to say that her priority is making sure her children feel loved and have a good support system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6AMb_0a7Q8rSD00
Meghan King and Jim Edmonds. MEGA; MOVI Inc./MEGA

“I was a stepmom and I’ve always been the school of thought that the more people to love children the better. And I don’t think that there’s a limited capacity for children to be able to be loved,” she added. “It’s not like they could only be loved by mommy and daddy. I don’t think that takes away my love for them if they’re going to love somebody else. So I think it’s great.”

Edmonds, 50, filed for divorce from King in October 2019, after five years of marriage. They share a daughter Aspen, 4, and twin sons, Hart and Hayes, 2.

The reality star went on to date Christian Schauf for six months before splitting in November 2020. She later confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Will Roos in January. Edmonds, for his part, made his relationship with O’Connor, 35, Instagram official in April 2020.

King explained that in terms of her own dating life, she is ready for something serious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tONpr_0a7Q8rSD00
Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor. Courtesy Jim Edmonds/Instagram

“I just saw Will out here in California. He’s great. He’s a super close friend of mine. … It’s fine, but I’m looking for a life partner, not … somebody to casually date,” she told Us about where her relationship with Roos, 40, stands.

For King, it is all about commitment, but at the same time, she isn’t forcing anything.

“Let’s be honest, like, to be in a rush might not be the smartest decision. I definitely just enjoy my time and I don’t feel like I have to do anything quote unquote by the book anymore,” she said. “So I feel really comfortable with who I am, where I stand and I don’t need, you know, paperwork to tell me who I love.”

In the meantime, the RHOC alum is focused on her collaboration with LULUSIMONSTUDIO, which consists of three different t-shirts designed to champion the large community of strong and fearless women in our lives. King is especially excited about all the proceeds going to the By Grace Foundation, a nonprofit that empowers women through education and service in Ghana, India, the USA, and more.

“It’s all of the proceeds, which is incredible. It’s 100%, not a penny less,” she explained. “I wanted to do something with my platform and I want it to be able to give back in a way that made sense to me and that I felt passionately about. I decided to team up with, By Grace Foundation to build a sewing center in Africa, therefore employing women and empowering them, giving them skills and choosing their local economy.”

She added: “But also they’re going to be making uniforms to help the wildlife through providing uniforms for people who will go out and protect wildlife, essentially anti-poaching.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

