BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two of Spain’s most modest stadiums are set to offer scenes of joy and sorrow on Saturday. Atlético Madrid can celebrate its first Spanish league title in seven years with a win at Valladolid. At the same time Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman could be finishing their last game for Barcelona at the already relegated Eibar. Atlético enters the league's final round with a two-point lead over Real Madrid. Madrid needs to beat Villarreal and have Atlético stumble to defend its title. Koeman appears to be finished as Barcelona's coach after its poor finish. Messi has yet to reveal his future when his contract expires on June 30.