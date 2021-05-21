newsbreak-logo
The 10-year-old boy who beat a chess grandmaster - but didn't want to boast

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick Waldhausen Gordon is just 10 years old and has already defeated a chess grandmaster. But the talented young Scottish player did not share his excitement with his school friends because he thought it would be boasting. Freddy started playing chess at the age of six - and within a...

Sportsbleedingcool.com

Grandmaster Hikaru Aiming To Break Chess.com Record On Livestream

If you're into chess and seeing humans dominate a PC, you might get a kick out of an upcoming livestream featuring Grandmaster Hikaru. On June 1st, Hikaru Nakamura will team up with Stella Artios for a special event called the Bullet Chess Speedrun, in which he will attempt to break the Chess.com record for the most unique opponents beaten in a bullet chess game played in an hour live on Twitch. A lot of people have attempted the record in the past but it's a feat many come close to doing but can't pull off. If you'd like to see it, the chess clock begins at 5pm ET he will face off against fans one-by-one in bullet chess, where each player has a minute to play each full game. If you'd like to challenge him, you can do so by signing up here until May 27th for the chance to play him during the speedrun. Here's a couple of quotes from both brands about the event.
Sportschess24.com

FTX Crypto Cup 1: Giri leads as Carlsen struggles

Anish Giri is the sole leader on 4/5 after Day 1 of the FTX Crypto Cup, the strongest online chess event ever played. World Champion Magnus Carlsen ended on a respectable 50% but described his play as “awful” after he lost to MVL, nearly lost to Mamedyarov, squandered a winning position against World Championship Challenger Nepomniachtchi and failed to put pressure on tournament underdog Pichot. Hikaru Nakamura made three instant draws but beat Mamedyarov and Nepo to join MVL and So in 2nd place, while Levon Aronian fought on despite a power cut.
Gamblingchessbase.com

FTX Crypto Cup - Live!

5/24/2021 – The FTX Crypto Cup is taking place on May 23-31 and offers a record $320,000 prize pot for an online event — $100,000 of that is a bonus paid in crypto by new sponsor FTX. World champion Magnus Carlsen takes centre stage as the current leader of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, but faces stiff competition in a field of 16 star names. Read the full report on day 1 of the prelims. | Follow the games live with commentary starting at 17.00 CEST.
Video Gameschess.com

Chess Done Quick: Puzzles Edition

Chess.com is excited to announce our new series of monthly events for chess streamers, Chess Done Quick. In this first edition, we invite the best streamers to dash through our Puzzles on a race for cash prizes and bragging rights!. The first event kicks off on May 31 at 12...