Disneyland to end temperature screenings starting June 15

When the summer heat hits, the adults at Walt Disney World head for the watering holes. There's no shortage of places to find a good margarita in the parks or Disney Springs. The Mexico pavilion in Epcot is a classic spot to grab a drink, but Hollywood Studios' Brown Derby Lounge and Trader Sam's Grog Grotto at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort aren't to be overlooked either. One spot, in particular, has decided to bring a heat of its own this year; in the form of a Pineapple Chipotle Margarita. It's a Disney Springs location that is dedicated to all things Margarita: Dockside Margaritas!