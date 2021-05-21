Disneyland to end temperature screenings starting June 15
Disneyland Resort will end its onsite temperature screenings for guests and Cast Members as of June 15, 2021, according to the Disneyland website. The change is taking place as the state of California is preparing to fully reopen the economy on June 15. “Based on the advice of the CDC and our local health officials, and given Orange County is now in the Yellow Tier and the State of California is preparing to reopen the economy on June 15—the Disneyland Resort will end onsite temperature screenings for Guests and Cast Members starting June 15, 2021.”disneydiary.com