The Town of North Hempstead will commemorate Memorial Day with a drive-in fireworks event on Saturday, May 29, at 9 p.m. While the coronavirus pandemic caused the town to postpone any in-person events last year, this year restrictions have been eased on how the public can honor those who lost their lives while serving in the military. North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth said town officials are eager to host an event with people physically in attendance, although they will remain in their vehicles.