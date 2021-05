The Jaguars track-and-field team are competitive at every event they try and have gotten first at least once in the following events, according to assistant coach Alex King: (girls) triple jump, long jump, 300 hurdles, 100 hurdles, two mile and 400; and (boys) 100, 800, one mile and two mile. Due to their numbers and the amount of events they can compete in, they have not netted a first place at a meet.