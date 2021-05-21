City project to close part of La Jolla’s Cave Street May 24-28
A city of San Diego project will close Cave Street in La Jolla between Prospect Street and Coast Boulevard next week for work on a storm drain and concrete street panels. The work will begin Monday, May 24, and is expected to be completed by Friday, May 28, but engineers have tentatively reserved the right to close the street over the weekend if needed. Construction is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each working day, possibly to 5 p.m. if necessary.www.lajollalight.com