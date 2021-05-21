newsbreak-logo
Quinnipiac University students donate 6 tons of food to those in need

By Business Staff
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMDEN — Quinnipiac University students donated six tons of food to those in need throughout the area, according to the school. Students donated nonperishable items as well as meal points from their food plans for the drive, which will benefit Columbus House Inc. of New Haven, the Hamden Food Bank, Master’s Manna of Wallingford, the New Haven Pride Center, New Reach of New Haven and the Ulbrich Boys and Girls Club of Wallingford, according to a release.

