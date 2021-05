Boxed brownie mix is one of those pantry staples that is very useful to have around. After all, sometimes you just need brownies really right now, and do not have time to be fooling around with from scratch recipes. And let's be clear, there is not one thing wrong with grabbing that box and whipping up some standard brownies. But I find that a box of brownie mix is so much more than that. It is my secret to the best decadent chocolate cookies and surprising chocolate pie crust! Even more importantly, these are super simple techniques to follow.