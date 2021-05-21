Heights soccer is rolling

SUNY Delhi junior Rachael Scoones of Deansboro, a Waterville Central School graduate, was chosen as the USCAA Women's Soccer Division III Student-Athlete of the Year. Scoones is a two-sport student-athlete in soccer and softball. As presented by the USCAA: "Rachael Scoones is in her third season on both the softball and women's soccer programs and is a Recreation & Sports Management major. She is heavily involved in SUNY Delhi Athletics, including as the Secretary for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and was recently elected to serve as the North Atlantic Conference representative on the NCAA Division III Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Her other accolades have included academic honors from the NAC, ACAA, and USCAA, a SUNY Delhi Scholar-Athlete, and during the 2019 soccer season was chosen as the NAC Defensive Player of the Week and USCAA Goalie of the Week in the same week.’’