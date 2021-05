The Administration for Community Living (ACL) and the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services have awarded federal funding from the Title III-E Family Caregiver Support Program of the Older Americans Act to support family caregivers providing care to people age 60+, as well as those caring for someone of any age with dementia. Grandparents and relatives living with and providing care for children under age 18 also qualify as caregivers who may benefit from FCSP services. More than 65 million people in the US are considered family caregivers. Without support, many family caregivers experience “burnout” and declining health. The listed funds are available for services for the State Fiscal Year 2022, beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022.