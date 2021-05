The IAC is here. Whether the reader opposed it or agrees with the need for an IAC, it is a reality. Senate Bill 275 is now law, effective July 1, 2022. The new act calls for three justices serving the entire state through staggered 10-year terms. The Governor, after January 1, 2022, makes the initial transitional appointments for partial terms, pending election, of basically a year and a half, three years and a half, and six years and a half. The voters choose after that.