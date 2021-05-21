newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belmont, MA

With state mandate soon to end, will Belmont's Zoom meetings soon be a thing of the past?

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the early days of the pandemic, Governor Charlie Baker issued an executive order suspending certain provisions of the state Open Meeting Law to allow remote access for municipal meetings. Since then, the public has joined meetings of Belmont’s boards and committees via Zoom teleconference or on local cable channels. But, as of June 15, Baker’s emergency order will be lifted, and towns will resume in person meetings.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont, MA
Government
City
Belmont, MA
City
Cushman, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Schools#Select Committee#Rules Committee#Public Schools#Belmont Media Center#School Committee And#The School Committee#The Select Board#The Citizen Herald#Zoom Meetings#Select Board Meetings#Public Meetings#Municipal Meetings#Person Meetings#Zoom Teleconference#Zoom Bombers#Virtual Meetings#Hybrid Meetings#Public Input#Committees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
Belmont, MAbelmontonian.com

Garvin Has Her Ear(marks)To The Ground Finding Bucks For Belmont

Patrice Garvin is likely the sort of person who has the innate ability to find loose money others overlook: quarters on the ground, $10 in coat pockets, a box of cash under the bed. It’s certainly one way to explain the Belmont Town Administrator’s aptness in finding a steady stream...
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Don’t get rid of your masks yet; Here is a list of places and situations that will still require face coverings after Memorial Day in Massachusetts

As the state nears its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by early June, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced an expedited timeline for when the state’s remaining COVID restrictions will lift. On May 29, more than two months ahead of schedule, all COVID restrictions and capacity limits will be...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Springwell seeking Older Americans Act proposals

Springwell, an Area Agency on Aging, is currently seeking proposals for Older Americans Act funded programs, including legal assistance, outreach assistance for elders with limited English proficiency, programs for LGBTQ elders, learning and development to provide educational programs for the utilization of digital technology, evidence based services, transportation to medical appointments or home-based mental health services.
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Following override failure, School Committee votes on reduced FY22 budget

The School Committee unanimously approved the revised budget for FY22 on May 11, reducing it by $2,070,000 million due to the failed override. Seventy-five percent of the cuts were salary line items and 25% were related to extra curricular, athletics, materials, supplies and travel. The approved non-contingent budget that will...
Watertown, MAWicked Local

From the Statehouse: Local vaccine report

Back in February, I devoted a lot of my time to helping people get vaccine appointments, but that phase has now passed. I’ve taken some time over the past few days to check on the vaccination status of my constituents. I did an email survey from May 10 through 12...
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Belmont COA news

The Belmont Council on Aging is located at 266 Beech St. • Per order of the town all public buildings in Belmont are closed to the public, including the Beech Street Center. The center can be reached for essential services over the phone. Key phone numbers include: Transportation: 617-993-2989, Lunch: Springwell 617-926-4100, Social Services: Janet Amdur 617-993-2983. If you are interested in volunteering your time, please email Dleavitt@belmont-ma.gov.
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Belmont will hold Memorial Day observation ceremony on May 31

Belmont will hold the annual Memorial Day ceremony this year on May 31, though the Memorial Day parade will be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor gatherings. “The cemetery, at least we can control access. You can count the number of people who go in and we can go. We can broadcast it. You can have a good number of veterans in there,” said Select Board Chairman Adam Dash. “It wouldn’t be, unfortunately, the usual with the marching band and all of that. It’s a shame.”
Belmont, MAWicked Local

BPAC, BCAA statement on anti-Asian incident at Chenery Middle School

Belmont Pan-Asian Coalition and Belmont Chinese-American Association. To the Belmont Police Department, Belmont Public Schools, and the Belmont community:. We are appalled and deeply saddened that an Asian American student was spit upon at the Chenery Middle School this week. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, this act was both hateful and dangerous. We stand in solidarity with this child, and with all students of color.