With state mandate soon to end, will Belmont's Zoom meetings soon be a thing of the past?

Belmont will hold the annual Memorial Day ceremony this year on May 31, though the Memorial Day parade will be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor gatherings. “The cemetery, at least we can control access. You can count the number of people who go in and we can go. We can broadcast it. You can have a good number of veterans in there,” said Select Board Chairman Adam Dash. “It wouldn’t be, unfortunately, the usual with the marching band and all of that. It’s a shame.”