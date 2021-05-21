With state mandate soon to end, will Belmont's Zoom meetings soon be a thing of the past?
Back in the early days of the pandemic, Governor Charlie Baker issued an executive order suspending certain provisions of the state Open Meeting Law to allow remote access for municipal meetings. Since then, the public has joined meetings of Belmont’s boards and committees via Zoom teleconference or on local cable channels. But, as of June 15, Baker’s emergency order will be lifted, and towns will resume in person meetings.www.wickedlocal.com