New leaders chosen for Helias Catholic High School

JEFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Dicoese of Jefferson City announced a new principal and a new president for Helias Catholic High School. According to a news release, leaders appointed John Knight as president and Spencer Allen as principal, effective July 1. Knight has more than 30 years of experience in Catholic education, according to the release. He has been president of four high schools across four states. Allen has been principal of St. Joseph Cathedral School since 2007.