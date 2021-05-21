Anthony Joshua could return to Wembley for Oleksandr Usyk fight after undisputed world title clash with Tyson Fury fell apart

A twitter was has erupted between Anthony Johua (pictured) and Tyson Fury as their August 14th fight falls apart. Joshua fired the first shot on Wedesday afternoon: "Tyson Fury, the world now sees you for the fraud you are. You’ve let boxing down! You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight. Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly."