Anthony Joshua could return to Wembley for Oleksandr Usyk fight after undisputed world title clash with Tyson Fury fell apart

By Richard Damerell, James Dielhenn
SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Joshua's deadline to save the Tyson Fury fight is set to expire and Wembley could be the venue for a mandatory WBO title defence against Oleksandr Usyk this summer. The WBA, IBF and WBO champion was set a 48-hour deadline by the WBO on Wednesday to salvage a planned undisputed world title fight with Fury, or Joshua would have to fulfil a defence against Usyk.

