Anthony Joshua could return to Wembley for Oleksandr Usyk fight after undisputed world title clash with Tyson Fury fell apart
Anthony Joshua's deadline to save the Tyson Fury fight is set to expire and Wembley could be the venue for a mandatory WBO title defence against Oleksandr Usyk this summer. The WBA, IBF and WBO champion was set a 48-hour deadline by the WBO on Wednesday to salvage a planned undisputed world title fight with Fury, or Joshua would have to fulfil a defence against Usyk.www.skysports.com