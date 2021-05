News broke yesterday, Sunday May 9, 2021, that Connecticut has become the first state in the country to vaccinate 70% of it's eligible adults. We're leading the nation when it comes to getting our arms popped with hypodermic needles. Now that Connecticut has vaccinated the majority of it's residents, the spotlight now turns to the other 30%. A good portion of the remaining unvaccinated residents most likely can't make it to one of the massive vaccination sites across the state for one reason or another. The Waterbury Health Department took to their social media to announce that the Connecticut Department of Public Health is now trying to get the vaccine to those who are homebound due to physical or medical circumstances.